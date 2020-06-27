App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Former Argentina football coach Carlos Bilardo tests positive for coronavirus

Carlos Bilardo coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.

Reuters

Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 FIFA World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday.

"They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has not shown symptoms and he is good," said the source.

His former club Estudiantes tweeted in support of Bilardo, their 82-year old former player and manager, who has been living in a nursing home in Buenos Aires since 2018.

Close

He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.

related news

Argentina has reported 1,184 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Health Ministry numbers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Argentina #Carlos Bilardo #coronavirus #Sports #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam

Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.