Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Form commission to assess PM Imran Khan's 'mental health': former Pakistan premier

Khan in his address to the nation on Tuesday midnight announced to form a high-powered panel to probe the massive debt piled up in the last 10 years during the regimes of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Pakistan opposition leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his late night address to the nation, saying a commission should be set up to check his "mental health".

"A high-powered commission should be formed to assess the mental health of the prime minister… it has never happened in the country's history that any head of the state addressed the nation in the odd hours," the PML-N leader told a news conference here.

Abbasi, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018, said it was prerogative of the government to set up a commission to probe any issue and he is ready to face any investigation.

Khan claimed that a massive Rs 24,000 billion debt has piled up in the last 10 years.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 08:19 am

