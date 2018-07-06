App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves dip by USD 1.76 billion to USD 406.06 billion

Forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Reserves had crossed the USD 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but have since been fluctuating.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.757 billion to USD 406.058 billion in the week to June 29 owing to fall in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed. In the previous week, reserves had dipped by USD 2.25 billion to USD 407.81 billion.

Forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Reserves had crossed the USD 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but have since been fluctuating.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by USD 1.781 billion to USD 380.718 billion, according to Reserve Bank data.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves rose by USD 38 million to USD 21.369 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by USD 5.2 million to USD 1.486 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 8.7 million to USD 2.484 billion, the apex bank said.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 08:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.