Forex reserves dip by USD 1.76 billion to USD 406.06 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.757 billion to USD 406.058 billion in the week to June 29 owing to fall in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed. In the previous week, reserves had dipped by USD 2.25 billion to USD 407.81 billion.

Forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Reserves had crossed the USD 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but have since been fluctuating.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by USD 1.781 billion to USD 380.718 billion, according to Reserve Bank data.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves rose by USD 38 million to USD 21.369 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by USD 5.2 million to USD 1.486 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 8.7 million to USD 2.484 billion, the apex bank said.