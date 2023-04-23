 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Foreign states rush to evacuate from Sudan, US and UK pull out diplomats

Reuters
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

As people attempted to flee the chaos and foreign countries tried to pull out their nationals, gunfire rang out across the capital and dark smoke hung overhead

Fighting erupted on April 15 in the capital Khartoum and other thickly populated cities in Sudan dashing all hopes of a peaceful transition to civilian rule

The United States and the United Kingdom said their armed forces helped staff from both embassies get out of Sudan, but evacuations by some other countries faced problems on Sunday as rival military factions battled in the capital Khartoum.

The eruption of fighting eight days ago between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has triggered a humanitarian crisis, killed 400 people and trapped many thousands of civilians in their homes.

As people attempted to flee the chaos and foreign countries tried to pull out their nationals, gunfire rang out across the capital and dark smoke hung overhead, a Reuters reporter said.

The warring sides accused each other of attacking a convoy of French nationals, both saying one French person was wounded. France's Foreign Ministry, which had earlier said it was evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens, did not comment.