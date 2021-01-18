MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Foreign funding case | Pakistan PM Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by January 31: PML-N

The Pakistan Democracy Movement, an amalgam of 11 opposition parties in the country, has launched a nationwide agitation against the foreign funding case that was filed six years ago against the PTI leadership.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Image)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Image)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is under "immense pressure" to resign from his post by January 31, alleged the country's top opposition party Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is in the dock over the 2014 foreign funding case.

The Pakistan Democracy Movement (PDM), an amalgam of 11 opposition parties in the country, has launched a nationwide agitation against the foreign funding case that was filed six years ago against the PTI leadership.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has agreed to hear the matter on February 13. Khan, along with other PTI functionaries, are accused of embezzling overseas charity funds for political purposes.

"Setting the date of the foreign funding case on February 13 is a result of our pressure," Dawn quoted the PML-N spokesperson as saying. She further added that January 31 is the "deadline" before the "selected government" to resign.

Close

Related stories

"Selected" is the jibe used by Khan critics against his government, as they allege that the military establishment "engineered his victory" in the 2018 national elections.

The PDM would be staging a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19. The rally would be led by PDM chief and leader of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N vice president and daughter of former ousted premier Nawaz Sharif would also be joining the protest.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is also a constituent of the PDM, plans to table a motion of no-confidence against Khan in the Parliament. PPP president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appealed to the prime minister to step down before the no-trust motion is introduced.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Imran Khan #Maryam Nawaz #Pakistan #PDM #PML-N #PTI Party
first published: Jan 18, 2021 08:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.