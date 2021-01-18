Foreign funding case | Pakistan PM Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by January 31: PML-N

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Image)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is under "immense pressure" to resign from his post by January 31, alleged the country's top opposition party Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is in the dock over the 2014 foreign funding case.

The Pakistan Democracy Movement (PDM), an amalgam of 11 opposition parties in the country, has launched a nationwide agitation against the foreign funding case that was filed six years ago against the PTI leadership.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has agreed to hear the matter on February 13. Khan, along with other PTI functionaries, are accused of embezzling overseas charity funds for political purposes.

"Setting the date of the foreign funding case on February 13 is a result of our pressure," Dawn quoted the PML-N spokesperson as saying. She further added that January 31 is the "deadline" before the "selected government" to resign.

"Selected" is the jibe used by Khan critics against his government, as they allege that the military establishment "engineered his victory" in the 2018 national elections.

The PDM would be staging a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19. The rally would be led by PDM chief and leader of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N vice president and daughter of former ousted premier Nawaz Sharif would also be joining the protest.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is also a constituent of the PDM, plans to table a motion of no-confidence against Khan in the Parliament. PPP president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appealed to the prime minister to step down before the no-trust motion is introduced.