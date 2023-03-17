 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Foreign airlines struggle to repatriate dollars from crisis-hit Pakistan: Report

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Pakistan, currently in the throes of a major economic crisis, is grappling with high external debt, a weak local currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Analysts believe the country is at risk of default.

The global airline industry body has warned that debt-ridden Pakistan has become 'very challenging' for foreign air carriers as USD 290 million of funds were stuck in the country as of January, a media report has said.

Pakistan, currently in the throes of a major economic crisis, is grappling with high external debt, a weak local currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Analysts believe the country is at risk of default.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said USD 290 million of funds were stuck in the country as of January this year, up nearly a third since December last year, according to the Financial Times newspaper report on Thursday.

Pakistan is holding the second-largest amount of foreign currency from airlines globally, after only Nigeria. "Airlines are facing long delays before they are able to repatriate their funds," Philip Goh, the IATA's Asia-Pacific head was quoted as saying in the report.