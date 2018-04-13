App
Apr 13, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ford's March China vehicle sales down 11%

The company, whose sales fell a sharp 30 percent in February, said on Friday its sales in the first three months of this year totaled 207,139 vehicles, down 19 percent from a year earlier.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ford Motor Co's sales in China fell 11 percent in March from a year earlier to 83,666 vehicles, as its business in the world's biggest auto market remains hampered by a dearth of fresh products.

The big decline in February volume was due in part to fewer working days in the month because of a late Chinese lunar new year holiday, but Ford's first-quarter numbers reveal the continued difficulty facing the Michigan-based automaker.

Company officials have said Ford's business in China this year will remain pressured by a dearth of new or significantly redesigned cars models in its product lineup “a situation they indicated should last through the end of 2018 or through early 2019.

