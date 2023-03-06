 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ford taps masses of vehicle data to stay ahead in commercial van market

Reuters
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

During a recent visit by Reuters, that screen showed real-time data from 114,000 vans in Britain so far covered by Ford's FORDLiive monthly subscription service.

(Image: Ford)

Ford Motor Co's push to use reams of data generated by its vans and trucks - from engines to oil filters or brake pads - to attract more customers in the European and U.S. commercial vehicle market plays out on a 9-metre-long (30 ft) screen at its UK headquarters in Dunton east of London.

Ford employees were focused on the 98.3% of the vans that were in service - and of those, roughly 8% in need of repairs fairly soon or urgently - but concentrated even more so on the 1.7% vehicles out of action.

The U.S. automaker tracks 4,000 data points via modems it has installed in all commercial vehicles since 2019 and can warn paying customers of engine problems and basics such as brake pad wear, low oil or diesel additives that are cheap to maintain proactively but expensive to fix if not addressed.