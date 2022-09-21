English
    Ford stock has biggest daily drop since 2011 after inflation warning

    The stock ended at $13.09, making its percentage decline for the session its largest since January 2011.

    Reuters
    September 21, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
    (Image: Ford)

    Ford Motor Co's stock tumbled over 12% on Tuesday in its deepest one-day decline in over a decade after the automaker said inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the current quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

    Ford's preliminary third-quarter results, released late on Monday, sent shares of rival General Motors Co (GM.N)down 5.6% as analysts said it might take more time for automakers to recover from chip shortages.

    "It appears that across the industry, chip and components shortages may be improving at a slower pace than anticipated," Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said.

    In July, Ford said it expected commodity costs to rise $4 billion for the year.

    The greater Detroit manufacturer's warning comes less than a week after delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) withdrew its financial forecast due to slowing global demand.

    Ford's inflation troubles and FedEx's weak demand highlight the bind the Federal Reserve finds itself in ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy-making meeting on Wednesday.

    The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points in its battle against decades-high inflation. Its aggressive monetary policy campaign has battered the U.S. stock market in recent weeks, with investors worried the Fed's measures could hobble the economy.

    Ford also estimated it would have 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory lacking parts.

    Ford, which is set to report third-quarter results on Oct. 26, affirmed 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes forecast of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

    It was unclear if chip and parts supply will normalize by the end of the year, Deutsche Bank's Rosner said.

    Ford's shares are down 37% in 2022, well over the S&P 500's (.SPX) 19% decrease.
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 07:33 am
