Ford signs $4.5 billion deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

The plant will be built in Indonesia's Pomalaa.

U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co signed a final investment agreement with PT Vale Indonesia, and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt on Thursday to build nickel processing plant, valued at around $4.5 billion.

The high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL), located in Pomalaa, Southeast Sulawesi where Vale operates a nickel mine, is expected to produce 120,000 tonnes per annum of mixed hydroxide precipitate, material extracted from nickel ore that would be used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Indonesia, which has the biggest nickel reserve in the world, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, with ambitions to eventually produce batteries and electric vehicles.

Vale and Huayou commenced construction of the plant in November.