(Image: Ford)

Ford Motor Co sold 8 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc for $214 million, or $26.80 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Tuesday.

Ford now holds 93.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company.

Rivian's shares opened at a record low on Monday after the sale was reported by CNBC over the weekend.





