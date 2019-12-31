Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric Mustang Mach-E

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang crossover on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $500.
Ford Motor Co said on Monday reservations were full for the high-end Mustang Mach-E First Edition electric sport utility vehicle.
There are four other versions of the Mach-E in addition to the First Edition.
Ford did not provide details on how many reservations it took for the First Edition, which sells for about $60,000, but has said global production in the first 12 months for all versions of the Mach-E is limited to 50,000 vehicles.
The Mach-E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility.
The Mach-E was unveiled in Los Angeles in November. It will be built in Mexico, the first of more than a dozen all-electric vehicles Ford plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of $11.5 billion (8.7 billion pounds). The Mach-E's design was inspired by the classic 1960s Mustang sports car and is meant to challenge electric carmaker Tesla Inc .
More than 80% of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55% opted for an all-wheel drive, Ford said.More than 25% of the reservations are from California, with nearly 30% of U.S. customers choosing Mach-E GT, the company said.