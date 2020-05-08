Ford plans to restart North America production from May 18

US automaker Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is planning to restart production and operations in North America in a phased manner, starting May 18.

Ford said from that date it will also start bringing back some employees whose work cannot be done remotely such as vehicle testing and design. This includes about 12,000 workers in North America, the company said.