Ford plans to build EV battery plant in Michigan with Chinese partner

Feb 14, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

The multibillion-dollar facility, to be located about 100 miles west of Detroit, is expected to create about 2,500 jobs, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the full details aren’t yet public.

Ford Motor Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, capping a months-long search that became mired in geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Ford is moving ahead with the project despite uncertainty around how the US Treasury Department will interpret requirements in President Joe Biden’s signature climate package — the Inflation Reduction Act. The law is designed to withhold consumer tax credits for EVs made with a certain amount of China-linked materials in their batteries.

“We’ve said that we’re exploring batteries based on CATL’s technology for Ford vehicles and that we plan to localize” production in North America, Ford said in an emailed statement.