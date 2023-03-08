English
    Ford discounts Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China

    The Mustang Mach-E cars are available from 209,900 yuan in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China said.

    Reuters
    March 08, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
    (Image: Ford)

    Ford Motor said on Wednesday it was offering a discount of 40,000 yuan ($5,700) on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China until the end of April.

    Mustang Mach-E cars were now available in China at prices starting at 209,900 yuan in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China said.

    The U.S. automaker had already slashed Mach-E prices by as much as $5,900 in its home market following rival Tesla's price cuts for the best-selling Model Y crossover.

    Ford said in November it was accelerating Mustang Mach-E production and targeting a global annual output rate of 270,000 by the end of 2023, including its China production. It builds the Mach-E in Mexico and China.

    Ford sold 39,458 Mach-Es in the U.S. last year, 45% more than in 2021.

    However, Mach-E sales last year in China, the world's largest auto market, were minimal - just 7,782 units. Tesla sold 455,091 Model Ys in China in the same year, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

