Forbes highest-paid celebrities list: Only 1 Indian among top 100

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the only Indian name to feature among the top 100. Here's the top-10 list. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 The Forbes 2019 List of Highest-paid Celebrities was released on July 10. Check out which names made it to the top 10. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 No 10 | Canelo Alvarez | Profession: Boxer | Earnings: $94 million. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 No 9 | Dr Phil McGraw | Profession: American TV personality | Earnings: $95 million. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 No 8 | The Eagles | Profession: Musicians | Earnings: $100 million. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 No 7 | Neymar | Profession: Footballer | Earnings: $105 million. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 No 6 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Profession: Footballer | Earnings: $109 million. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 No 5 | Ed Sheeran | Profession: Singer-songwriter | Earnings: $110 million. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 No 4 | Lionel Messi | Profession: Footballer | Earnings: $127 million. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 No 3 | Kanye West | Profession: Rapper | Earnings: $150 million. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 No 2 | Kylie Jenner | Profession: TV personality/model | Earnings: $170 million. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 No 1 | Taylor Swift | Profession: Singer | Earnings: $185 million. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 No 33 | Akshay Kumar | Profession: Actor | Earnings: $65 million. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:36 am