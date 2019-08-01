App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forbes highest-paid celebrities list: Only 1 Indian among top 100

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the only Indian name to feature among the top 100. Here's the top-10 list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Forbes 2019 List of highest-paid celebrities was released on July 10.
1/12

The Forbes 2019 List of Highest-paid Celebrities was released on July 10. Check out which names made it to the top 10. (Image: Reuters)

10| Canelo Alvarez – Boxer - Earnings: $94 million
2/12

No 10 | Canelo Alvarez | Profession: Boxer | Earnings: $94 million. (Image: Reuters)

9| Dr. Phil McGraw – American TV personality – Earnings: $95 million
3/12

No 9 | Dr Phil McGraw | Profession: American TV personality | Earnings: $95 million. (Image: Reuters)

8| The Eagles – Rock band – Earnings: $100 million
4/12

No 8 | The Eagles | Profession: Musicians | Earnings: $100 million. (Image: Reuters)

7| Neymar – Brazilian footballer – Earnings: $105 million
5/12

No 7 | Neymar | Profession: Footballer | Earnings: $105 million. (Image: Reuters)

6| Cristiano Ronaldo – Portuguese footballer – Earnings: $109 million
6/12

No 6 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Profession: Footballer | Earnings: $109 million. (Image: Reuters)

5| Ed Sheeran – English singer-songwriter – Earnings: $110 million
7/12

No 5 | Ed Sheeran | Profession: Singer-songwriter | Earnings: $110 million. (Image: Reuters)

4| Lionel Messi – Argentinian footballer – Earnings: $127 million
8/12

No 4 | Lionel Messi | Profession: Footballer | Earnings: $127 million. (Image: Reuters)

3| Kanye West – American rapper – Earnings: $150 million
9/12

No 3 | Kanye West | Profession: Rapper | Earnings: $150 million. (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Kylie Jenner | Profession: TV personality/model | Earnings: $170 million. (Image: Reuters)
10/12

No 2 | Kylie Jenner | Profession: TV personality/model | Earnings: $170 million. (Image: Reuters)

1| Taylor Swift – American singer – Earnings: $185 million
11/12

No 1 | Taylor Swift | Profession: Singer | Earnings: $185 million. (Image: Reuters)

33| Akshay Kumar – Canadian-Indian actor – Earnings: $65 million
12/12

No 33 | Akshay Kumar | Profession: Actor | Earnings: $65 million. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Akshay Kumar #Cristiano Ronaldo #Forbes highest-paid celebrities list #Taylor Swift

