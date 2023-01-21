 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
For this year, it would be very difficult to militarily eject Russian forces from Ukrainian territory: US general

Jan 21, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

"From a military standpoint, I still maintain that for this year it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from every inch of Ukraine and occupied or Russian-occupied Ukraine," General Milley told reporters at a news conference in Germany.

That does not mean it cannot and will not happen, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.

"From a military standpoint, I still maintain that for this year it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from every inch of Ukraine and occupied or Russian-occupied Ukraine," General Milley told reporters at a news conference in Germany.

"That doesn't mean it can't happen, doesn't mean it won't happen, but it would be very, very difficult. I think what can happen is a continued defence stabilised in the front," he said.

Depending on the delivery of US equipment and training of the Ukrainian military, it is very possible for the Ukrainians to run a significant tactical or even operational-level offensive operation to liberate as much Ukrainian territory as possible, General Milley said.

"Then we'll see where it goes," he added.