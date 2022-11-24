 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

For Chinese soccer fans, World Cup highlights COVID lockdown blues

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Social media comments from people in the soccer-mad nation demonstrate a growing sense of isolation among the population, as well as weariness and anger over China's chosen zero-COVID path of lockdowns, frequent tests and closed borders.

Images of maskless fans enjoying the World Cup in packed Qatar stadiums, or bars and streets abroad, have underscored to many frustrated Chinese the difference between their country's heavy COVID-19 curbs and a world that has moved on from masks and lockdowns.

Social media comments from people in the soccer-mad nation demonstrate a growing sense of isolation among the population, as well as weariness and anger over China's chosen zero-COVID path of lockdowns, frequent tests and closed borders.

In one example from the early hours of Thursday, a video of hundreds of Japanese fans going wild at Tokyo's Shibuya junction after Japan's unexpected 2-1 victory over Germany went viral on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

"Is this the same world as ours?" asked one Weibo user from Sichuan province in a comment liked thousands of times.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

"Have they done a COVID test?" wrote another, mocking testing requirements in China that in some places are now daily amid a resurgence of cases. "Why aren't they wearing masks?"

Comments like these have flooded Chinese social media since the World Cup began on Sunday night, a sign that some Chinese feel they have found a safe space to vent over the country's COVID policies.