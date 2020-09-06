Manned flight of Japan's SkyDrive successful; all you need to know about the flying car

Ever dreamt of a flying car. Japanese company SkyDrive could just make it a reality.

The company on August 25 released a manned test flight video of its SD-03 electric flying car. The test flight was carried out at its Toyota's test field in Toyota City, which is one of the largest test fields in Japan and also home to the company's development base.



Japan's #SkyDrive successfully conducted a test demonstration of its first flying car! pic.twitter.com/y3ICo3ZfDb

The pilot was at the controls for the approximately four-minute flight, and a computer-assisted control system helped ensure flight stability and safety, while the technical staff at the field monitored flight conditions and performance, evtol.com reported.

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive said, "We want to realise a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transport in the skies."

Describing the SD-03 electric flying car, the official website states: "While enjoying views from the sky, you can be free of stress by avoiding traffic jams and rush hour trains. The freedom of 3D movement makes all this possible."

The project began humbly as a volunteer project called Cartivator in 2012, with funding by top Japanese companies, including automaker Toyota Motor Corporation, electronics company Panasonic Corporation and video-game developer Bandai Namco.

A demonstration flight three years ago went poorly but it has improved. The project recently received another round of funding of 3.9 billion yen ($37 million), which saw the participation of the Development Bank of Japan.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, the drone like aircraft, which is about the size of two earthbound passenger vehicles, can take off vertical and land.

Battery sizes, air traffic control and other issues are among the main problems to overcome before selling them to the public.

The CEO hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by 2023, but he acknowledged that making it safe was critical.

“Many things have to happen,” said Sanjiv Singh, professor at the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, who co-founded Near Earth Autonomy, near Pittsburgh, which is also working on an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, or eVTOL aircraft.

“If they cost $10 million, no one is going to buy them. If they fly for 5 minutes, no one is going to buy them. If they fall out of the sky every so often, no one is going to buy them,” Singh said in a telephone interview.

The company also said it plans to continue the aircraft’s flight test programme under an expanding range of conditions with the goal of achieving full compliance with the safety provisions of Japan’s Civil Aeronautics Act. It also aims to obtain approval for flights outside the limits of the Toyota Test Field before the year end.

Several other companies including Boeing, Airbus, Toyota and Hyundai are also working on similar projects.