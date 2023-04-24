Fly Dubai flight catches fire after take-off from Kathmandu

Visuals of the flight shared on social media

A Dubai-bound flight of Fly Dubai, which had around 150 passengers onboard, caught fire minutes after take-off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on April 24.

While reports earlier said that attempts were being to land the aircraft on an emergency basis in Nepal, the local government has clarified that the flight is proceeding towards Dubai.

"Fly Dubai flight 576 (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai is normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan. Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC (09:59pm local time)," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.



Separately, Nepal's Tourism Minister Sudan Kirarti confirmed that the flight is headed towards Dubai. The plane is "moving safely to its destination", he was reported as saying.

There were more than 150 people on board including 50 Nepali passengers, news agency PTI reported. Eye-witnesses told the local media that they saw the aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky after taking off.

As per the schedule, the flight had to take off at 7:55 pm (local time) from Kathmandu airport, and reach Dubai at 11:05 pm (local time). The total flight duration was to be 4 hours and 55 minutes. According to Flight Stats, the flight will delayed by at least 1 hours and 11 minutes.