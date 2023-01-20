 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Florida judge fines Donald Trump nearly $1 million for ''frivolous'' lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

Associated Press
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

A Florida Judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others.

In a blistering filing, US District Judge Donald M Middlebrooks accused Trump of a "pattern of abuse of the courts" for filing frivolous lawsuits for political purposes, which he said "undermines the rule of law" and "amounts to obstruction of justice."

"Here, we are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose," he wrote.

Citing Trump's recent legal action against the Pulitzer Prize board, New York Attorney General Letitia James, big tech companies and CNN, he described Trump as a prolific and sophisticated litigant who uses the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries. He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, he wrote.

The ruling required Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay nearly USD 938,000 to the defendants in the case.

A spokesman for Trump and Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment late on Thursday.