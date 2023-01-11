 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flights delays across US due to FAA system glitch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was working towards restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

Flights across the United States were delayed on January 11 due to a glitch in the computer-based system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that alerts aircraft personnel about potential hazards.

At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been cancelled.

The FAA said it was working towards restoring its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," it tweeted.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Till 9 am Eastern Standard Time, the FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures, to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.