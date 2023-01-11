Flights delays across US due to FAA system glitch

Flights across the United States were delayed on January 11 due to a glitch in the computer-based system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that alerts aircraft personnel about potential hazards.

At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been cancelled.

The FAA said it was working towards restoring its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," it tweeted.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Till 9 am Eastern Standard Time, the FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures, to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

NOTAM is the system used by the FAA to caution pilots and other aircraft personnel about potential hazards. It is also used to keep them updated about any changes to the airport facilities which they will be using.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.