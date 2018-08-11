App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Five wounded in attack on bus ferrying Chinese workers in Pakistan: Official

Chagai district in southwestern Baluchistan province, where the attack took place.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Five people were wounded, including three Chinese nationals, in a suicide bombing on a bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan on Saturday, a police official said, in an attack claimed by Baloch separatists.

"A suicide bomber used an explosives laden pick-up for the attack. He exploded the (vehicle) when the coach reached the site," said Saifullah Khaterin, Deputy Commissioner for Chagai district in southwestern Baluchistan province, where the attack took place.

The separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in Dalbandin, about 340 km (210 miles) south-west of provincial capital Quetta.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Pakistan #World News

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

