    Five UK prisoners released by Russia arrive in Britain: BBC

    The five are Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill.

    Reuters
    September 22, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    Five UK prisoners of war who were released by Russia as part of an exchange with Ukraine have arrived in Britain, non-profit organisation Presidium Network was reported as saying by the BBC on Thursday.

    The five are Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill.

    Presidium Network, which says it carries out evacuations of families and individuals from war zones and which has been supporting the family of Healy, said: "We know that all are back safety in the UK", according to the BBC.
    Reuters
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 05:25 pm
