you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five terrorists killed in security operation in Pakistan

The CTD foiled the terrorism bid and gunned down five terrorists present in the Shagai area in the jurisdiction of the Marthra police station Peshawar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Peshawar Zahoor Babar Afridi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pakistan's security forces have foiled a terrorism bid and gunned down five terrorists, including a suicide bomber, in a shootout in the country's restive northwest region, officials said. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday said that a security operation was conducted at the Shagai area in the Peshawar district after information was received about the presence of terrorists in a compound close to the district.

The CTD foiled the terrorism bid and gunned down five terrorists present in the Shagai area in the jurisdiction of the Marthra police station Peshawar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Peshawar Zahoor Babar Afridi said.

The terrorists entered Peshawar from nearby Zagai mountain range for carrying out subversive activity, Afridi said.

Explosive material and weapons were recovered from the militants. Three suicide vests, two pistols, two hand grenades and three submachine guns were recovered.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 12:33 pm

