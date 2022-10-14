English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Infosys In Focus After Q2; High Inflation, Weak Demand To Hurt FMCG?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital

    At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.

    Reuters
    October 14, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

    Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of city and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, officials said.

    At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.

    "We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence," Baldwin said, without providing many details about the shooting spree.

    2 minute readOctober 14, 20227:23 AM GMT+5:30Last Updated a min agoFive shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital

    Reuters

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of city and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, officials said.

    Close

    Related stories

    At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.

    "We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence," Baldwin said, without providing many details about the shooting spree.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

    The shooting broke out just after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) at or near the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of the city.

    About three hours later police had a suspect "contained in a residence" but not yet in custody, Baldwin said.

    Raleigh police later said on Twitter that, "The suspect has been taken into custody."

    The suspect was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, WTVD television reported.

    Helicopter video from WRAL television showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area, one of multiple crime scenes.

    Numerous state and local law-enforcement agencies were involved in the "active investigation," Baldwin said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #North Carolina #Police #World News
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 07:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.