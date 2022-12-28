 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five scenarios that threaten more strife for global markets

Bloomberg
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

While optimists are betting on central banks pivoting to interest rate cuts, along with China fully emerging from its Covid isolation and conflict in Europe abating, others are on the lookout for risks that may throw markets back into turmoil.

After the worst year for globals stocks in more than a decade, and a rout in bonds that’s unmatched this century, some investors aren’t prepared to take anything for granted in 2023.

Below are five scenarios that threaten to bring more trouble for investors in the year ahead.

Entrenched inflation

“The bond market is expecting inflation will pretty neatly come back into zone in 12 months,” said Matthew McLennan, co-head of the global value team at First Eagle Investment Management.