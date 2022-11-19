English
    Five injured in Russian strike on aid station near : Ukraine presidential adviser

    Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson

    PTI
    November 19, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

    Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

    Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the centre had been handing out bread.

    The United Nations has said more than 16,000 civilians have been killed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

     
