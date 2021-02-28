Five dead, eight fall sick after inhaling toxic gas leaked from chemical fibre plant in China

Hindustan Organic Chemicals | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 14.8 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 32.5 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 115.4 crore from Rs 78.7 crore YoY. (Image: hoclindia.com)

At least five people died and eight others fell sick after inhaling toxic gases leaked from a chemical fibre plant in northeast China's Jilin Province, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened late Saturday in the city of Jilin, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency. The eight people who fell sick are in hospital and stated to be in stable condition.