Five dead, eight fall sick after inhaling toxic gas leaked from chemical fibre plant in China

The accident happened late Saturday in the city of Jilin, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency. The eight people who fell sick are in hospital and stated to be in stable condition.

Reuters
February 28, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
At least five people died and eight others fell sick after inhaling toxic gases leaked from a chemical fibre plant in northeast China's Jilin Province, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened late Saturday in the city of Jilin, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency. The eight people who fell sick are in hospital and stated to be in stable condition.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Feb 28, 2021 09:49 am

