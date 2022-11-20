English
    Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, police say

    A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

    Reuters
    November 20, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

    Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

    Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said.

    In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

    On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q sad it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."
    Reuters
