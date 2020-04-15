App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fitch Group pledges $50,000 towards Give2Asia coronavirus relief fund

Give2Asia is an international non-profit organisation that coordinates funding between global donors with charitable projects and social enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fitch Group has said it has pledged USD 50,000 to Give2Asia to fight coronavirus pandemic. Funds from Fitch and other donors will help towards the purchase of medical supplies, construction of hospitals, and providing frontline staff with food, lodging and subsidies.

Give2Asia is an international non-profit organisation that coordinates funding between global donors with charitable projects and social enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region.

It has launched a campaign to support frontline health workers and hospitals responding to the outbreak, including partnerships with several non-governmental organisations in China.

Close

In a statement Fitch Group has said "it has donated USD 50,000 to Give2Asia in support of the organisation's crisis response to the outbreak of COVID-19".

Fitch Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Taylor said the company is deeply saddened by this tragedy. This donation is part of Fitch's ongoing efforts to complement other relief and recovery initiatives across the world.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Fitch Group #Give2Asia #World News

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.