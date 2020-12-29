First US commercial Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 departs Miami

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing’s 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on December 29 after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.

American Airlines Flight 718 departed Miami around 10:40 am bound for New York’s LaGuardia Airport and is scheduled to land around 1:08 pm, according to several flight tracing websites.

American aeroplane maker Boeing have sought to reassure the public over the plane’s safety after it was cleared by US regulators in November to resume flights.

Brazil's Gol Airlines was the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre on December 11.

The Boeing 737 Max jetliners were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago. One 737 Max had crashed in Ethiopia, the other in Indonesia.