First US commercial Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 departs Miami

The Boeing 737 Max jetliners were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly accidents that took place nearly two years ago.

December 29, 2020 / 10:16 PM IST
A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft


Boeing’s 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on December 29 after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.

U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes


American Airlines Flight 718 departed Miami around 10:40 am bound for New York’s LaGuardia Airport and is scheduled to land around 1:08 pm, according to several flight tracing websites.

American aeroplane maker Boeing have sought to reassure the public over the plane’s safety after it was cleared by US regulators in November to resume flights.

Will the Boeing 737 Max episode bring a change in how aviation industry treats customer safety?

Brazil's Gol Airlines was the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre on December 11.

The Boeing 737 Max jetliners were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago. One 737 Max had crashed in Ethiopia, the other in Indonesia.
TAGS: #Boeing 737 MAX #United States
first published: Dec 29, 2020 10:12 pm

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

