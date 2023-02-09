English
    First U.N. aid quake convoy reaches Syria: Report

    U.N. special Syria envoy Geir Pedersen earlier said people impacted by the earthquake needed "more of absolutely everything" in terms of aid.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    Search still on: Rescuers still search for survivors after the deadly earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

    The first United Nations convoy carrying aid to Syrians stricken by a deadly earthquake crossed from Turkey on Thursday, border crossing sources said, after the U.N's envoy to Syria said assistance was desperately needed there.

    Monday's huge earthquake devastated swathes of southern Turkey and northern Syria. It stuck at night and was followed by powerful aftershocks, and the death toll from it neared 16,000 on Thursday as frustration simmered over the slow delivery of aid.

    The U.N. convoy entered Syria at the Bab Al Hawa crossing, the sources said.

    U.N. special Syria envoy Geir Pedersen earlier said people impacted by the earthquake needed "more of absolutely everything" in terms of aid.