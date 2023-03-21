 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First Republic shares tumble again as liquidity fears linger

Mar 21, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

The bank's stock fell as much as 50% and closed at $12.18 after the New York Stock Exchange halted it several times due to volatility.

Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC.N) closed 47% lower on Monday, adding to recent losses as concerns about its liquidity continued to worry investors despite a $30 billion influx of deposits last week.

S&P Global downgraded First Republic deeper into junk status on Sunday and said the recent cash infusion from 11 large U.S. banks last week may not solve its liquidity problems.

"We do not view this deposit infusion--which has an initial maturity of 120 days--as a longer-term solution to the bank's funding issues," S&P wrote. "We think attracting meaningful deposits will be difficult, constraining the bank's business position."