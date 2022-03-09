English
    First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

    Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center announced the death of David Bennett, 57, on Wednesday, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.

    Associated Press
    March 09, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
    In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr., right, stands next to his father's hospital bed in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 12, 2022, five days after doctors transplanted a pig heart into Bennett Sr., in a last-ditch effort to save his life. (PC-AP)

    The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig died Tuesday, two months after the groundbreaking experiment at a Maryland hospital.

    Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center announced the death of David Bennett, 57, on Wednesday, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.

    Bennett's son praised the hospital for offering the last-ditch experiment, saying the family hoped it would help further efforts to end the organ shortage.

    ALSO READ: Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend and spin wizard, dies aged 52

    "We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort," David Bennett Jr. said in a statement released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

    He added: "We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end."

    Doctors for decades have sought to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

    Bennett, a handyman from Hagerstown, Maryland, was a candidate for this newest attempt only because he otherwise faced certain death — ineligible for a human heart transplant, bedridden and on life support, and out of other options.

    After the Jan. 7 operation, Bennett's son told The Associated Press his father knew there was no guarantee it would work.

    Prior attempts at such transplants, or xenotransplantation, have failed largely because patients' bodies rapidly rejected the animal organ.

    This time, the Maryland surgeons used a heart from a gene-edited pig: Scientists had modified the animal to remove pig genes that trigger the hyper-fast rejection and add human genes to help the body accept the organ.

    At first the pig heart was functioning, and the Maryland hospital issued periodic updates that Bennett seemed to be slowly recovering.

    Last month, the hospital released video of him watching the Super Bowl from his hospital bed while working with his physical therapist.

    Bennett survived significantly longer with the gene-edited pig heart than one of the last milestones in xenotransplantation.

    Baby Fae, a dying California infant, lived 21 days with a baboon's heart in 1984.
    Tags: #David Bennett #pig heart transplant #the University of Maryland Medical Center
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 09:13 pm
