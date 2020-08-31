172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|first-official-israeli-flight-to-uae-takes-off-with-donald-trump-aides-onboard-5778911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 02:21 PM IST

First official Israeli flight to UAE takes off with Donald Trump aides onboard

The development is being also seen as a major breakthrough because the Israeli national carrier, El Al, is likely to fly over the Saudi airspace which is being interpreted by analysts as acceptance of Israel by the Gulf countries in general, and a probable normalisation of ties with some of the other "friendly countries" in that region.

PTI

The first "historic" commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi carrying officials from Israel and the US, including President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, to discuss the recently agreed normalisation of Israel-UAE ties under American mediation took off from the Ben-Gurion airport on Monday morning.

The Israeli Airline Pilots Association released a tentative map of LY971's route on Sunday evening, showing the plane slated to cross through Saudi airspace.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Saudi Arabia had authorised the use of its airspace after receiving a request from Washington and only agreed to do so because a high-level American delegation will be onboard.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 02:07 pm

#World News

