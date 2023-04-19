 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

First major bank’s AT1 bond offer since Credit Suisse wipeout

Bloomberg
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. sold 140 billion yen ($1 billion) of AT1 debt, becoming the first major global bank to issue such notes since the finance-sector crisis erupted last month. It’s another sign that the turmoil first triggered by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is easing.

First major bank’s AT1 bond offer since Credit Suisse wipeout

The global market for Additional Tier 1 bonds is back in business with a big offering by a Japanese bank just weeks after Credit Suisse Group AG’s collapse hammered the notes.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. sold 140 billion yen ($1 billion) of AT1 debt, becoming the first major global bank to issue such notes since the finance-sector crisis erupted last month. It’s another sign that the turmoil first triggered by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is easing.

The sale is one of the largest deals in the yen corporate-bond market this year, indicating that at least in Japan there’s firm demand for riskier debt sold by local lenders. Another of the country’s megabanks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., is planning a two-part AT1 bond sale as soon as mid-May.

Globally, the securities have rebounded in recent weeks while cross-asset volatility has dropped to around 14-month low, reflecting easing concern about banking systems. SMFG’s offering came after Swiss regulators imposed more than $17 billion of losses on holders of Credit Suisse AT1 debt, securities created after the global financial crisis to bolster banks’ capital in efforts to prevent future taxpayer bailouts.