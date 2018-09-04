App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

First jolt to Imran Khan as top aide quits after corruption case filed

Awan, while stepping down, said the rule of law of must start from himself. He said he has forwarded his resignation to the prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan resigned after the anti-graft agency registered a corruption case against him, in the first jolt to the Imran Khan-led government.

Awan, while stepping down, said the rule of law of must start from himself. He said he has forwarded his resignation to the prime minister.

"Just reached PM House to tender my resignation from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Rule of Law begins with me. Thank you, Insafians for standing by me always. I will never let you down," Awan wrote in a tweet.

The resignation of the close aide of Khan came hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption case against Awan regarding a delay in Nandipur Project in the Accountability Courts in Islamabad.

related news

Geo News reported on Sunday that Awan was questioned by the anti-graft body for three hours over allegedly delaying the Nandipur Project.

Quting sources, the report said that a team of the NAB's Rawalpindi chapter, led by Deputy Director Asma Chaudhry, questioned the 60-year-old Senator from Punjab province for keeping the project's file "away" for months, leading to a loss worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The delay was caused during the tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party-led government in the centre from 2008 to 2013, with Awan then serving as minister for law and justice, Geo News reported.

The former federal minister for water and power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, along with other officers of the ministry, also faces a corruption case for delay in the same project, the report said.

The corruption cases were filed after a commission, constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court, held officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice responsible for the delay, it said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:01 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.