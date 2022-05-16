English
    First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa

    The flight, carrying 137 passengers, is part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels struck last month.

    PTI
    May 16, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    Yemen's Houthi rebels say the first commercial flight in six years has taken off Monday from the country's rebel-held capital.

    The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan's capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media. The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.



    PTI
    Tags: #flight #Sana'a #World News #Yemen
    first published: May 16, 2022 12:45 pm
