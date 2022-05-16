First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa

Representative image

Yemen's Houthi rebels say the first commercial flight in six years has taken off Monday from the country's rebel-held capital.

The flight, carrying 137 passengers, is part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels struck last month.

The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan's capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media. The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.





