 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

First consignment of Russian crude oil to arrive in Pakistan next month

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST

Pakistan, which is currently grappling with high external debt and a weak local currency, is desperate to purchase cheap crude at discounted rates from Russia.

The first consignment from Moscow will arrive by the end of next month, paving way for a bigger deal in the future, the report said. (Representative Image)

Russia will send its first consignment of crude oil to cash-strapped Pakistan by next month after Islamabad agreed to Moscow's demand to import just a single cargo to bridge the 'trust deficit' between the two countries, a media report said on Sunday.

Pakistan, which is currently grappling with high external debt and a weak local currency, is desperate to purchase cheap crude at discounted rates from Russia.

Russia was initially concerned over the seriousness of Pakistan to mature the oil deal, but in a recent meeting between officials from the two countries, Moscow asked Islamabad to import one oil cargo as a test case to bridge the trust deficit according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

The first consignment from Moscow will arrive by the end of next month, paving way for a bigger deal in the future, the report said.