First Citizens in advanced talks to buy Silicon Valley Bank

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

First Citizens could reach a deal as soon as Sunday to acquire Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development.

First Citizens submitted a bid for SVB immediately after its collapse and was also active in the data room the FDIC set up for another sale process.

First Citizens BancShares Inc was in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank,  Reuters reported on March 26.

The company is one of the biggest buyers of failed US lenders.

First Citizens has around $109 billion in assets and total deposits of $89.4 billion.