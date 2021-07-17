MARKET NEWS

First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: organisers

Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee made the announcement at a press conference

July 17, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
This is the first COVID-19 case reported from the Tokyo Olympics village (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Tokyo Olympics has registered its first Covid-19 case in the Olympic Village six days before the Games open, organisers said on Saturday.

"There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test," Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, told a press conference.

