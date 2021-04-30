First case of coronavirus Indian variant detected in France

Coronavirus (Image Source: Shutterstock)

A case of the Indian variant of the coronavirus has now been detected in mainland France, a regional health agency director said Thursday.

"We have identified that it was the Indian variant" from someone who had returned from India, Benoit Elleboode, director of an agency in the southwestern department of Nouvelle-Aquitaine told BFMTV and CNews televisions two days after Health Minister Olivier Veron said that "no case of the variant of Indian origin" had been detected in mainland France.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)