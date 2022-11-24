 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First accounting firm with HQ in metaverse is sued over FTX meltdown

Bloomberg
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Prager Metis CPAs LLC, an auditor for FTX, was sued by an investor who claims to have lost almost $20,000. Stephen Pierce also sued Armanino LLP, an auditor for FTX US, FTX’s co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and others -- accusing all of them of a racketeering conspiracy.

An accounting firm that touts itself as the first to open its headquarters in the metaverse was accused in a lawsuit of turning a blind eye to a pattern of racketeering at FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed causing billions of dollars in losses.

Much of the lawsuit relies on a sworn declaration in FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings from John J. Ray III, who famously oversaw the liquidation of Enron Corp. Ray said in his 40-year career he’s never seen such a “complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.”

Prager Metis declined to comment on the lawsuit. Armanino didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Pierce is seeking unspecified damages in the proposed class-action lawsuit, filed Wednesday in San Francisco federal court.

Armanino and Prager Metis issued certified audit reports giving FTX US and FTX clean bills of health in March, according to the lawsuit.