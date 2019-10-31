App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fire on train in Pakistan kills 10 after gas canister blast

The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday when a gas canister used to cook food exploded, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15, media reported, citing government and rescue officials.

The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

"The deaths of 10 passengers is confirmed but there are fears the toll can go up. Fifteen people are injured," Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, told Geo television.

Close

He said some of the dead were killed when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.

related news

Pakistan‘s colonial-era railway network has fallen into disrepair in recent decades due to chronic under-investment and poor maintenance.

Eleven people were killed in an accident in July and four in another one in September.

About 130 people were killed in 2005 when a train rammed into another at a station in Sindh province, and a third train hit the wreckage.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:02 am

tags #Canister blast #Fire #Pakistan #TRAIN #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.