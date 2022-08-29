Fire on ferry in Baltic Sea under control - Swedish authorities

A fire on board a ferry in the Baltic Sea carrying around 300 people was brought under control on Monday and there were no plans to evacuate the ship, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

"There is currently no need for evacuation, but we are on standby should it be required," a Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson said.

There were no reports of any injuries and the vessel, located off the coast of Sweden, was proceeding under its own power, the spokesperson added.

The fire started in a container on the car deck on board the Stena Scandica on route from Latvia to Sweden. Some slight smoke was still coming off the container, the spokesperson said.