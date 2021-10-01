MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Fire in Romanian hospital kills unspecified number of people

Evacuation efforts are underway at the site of the blaze at Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases as emergency services race to evacuate patients and staff.

Associated Press
October 01, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Representative image (Image: AFP)

Representative image (Image: AFP)


A fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta, leaving an unspecified number of people dead, authorities said.


Evacuation efforts are underway at the site of the blaze at Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases as emergency services race to evacuate patients and staff.


“We confirm that there are dead people,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that more details will be given at a news conference at an unspecified time.

The health ministry said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.

Associated Press
Tags: #Romania #World News
first published: Oct 1, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.