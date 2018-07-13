App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Finland reinstates border checks for Trump-Putin summit

"The aim with this is to make sure that foreign nationals travelling to or from Finland fulfil the conditions for entry into or stay in the country as laid down by law and to identify persons who might pose a risk," the government said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

Finland will reinstate border controls for travellers from Schengen countries for four days during a summit in Helsinki between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government said on Friday.

"The aim with this is to make sure that foreign nationals travelling to or from Finland fulfil the conditions for entry into or stay in the country as laid down by law and to identify persons who might pose a risk," the government said in a statement.

Trump and Putin will meet in Helsinki on Monday, July 16.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Finland #Vladimir Putin #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.