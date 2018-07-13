Finland reinstates border checks for Trump-Putin summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

Finland will reinstate border controls for travellers from Schengen countries for four days during a summit in Helsinki between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government said on Friday.

"The aim with this is to make sure that foreign nationals travelling to or from Finland fulfil the conditions for entry into or stay in the country as laid down by law and to identify persons who might pose a risk," the government said in a statement.

Trump and Putin will meet in Helsinki on Monday, July 16.