‘Financial surrealism’: Lebanese opt for beer over banks

Faced with the choice of leaving their savings stuck in the bank or investing them at a huge loss, some Lebanese people are opting to take a punt. For them, it's the only sensible option in a financial system warped by crisis.

Largely locked out of their dollar deposit accounts since late 2019 when the Lebanese pound crashed and the banking system buckled amid widespread political protests, some savers see investments in export-focused companies as a way to access hard currency and get something for their "lollars", the nickname for U.S. dollar-denominated deposits 'trapped' in Lebanon's banks.

"If you invest with me today trapped dollars I’ll give it back to you in fresh dollars," said Kamal Fayad, chief executive of 961 Beer, a Lebanese beer exporter.

Under informal capital controls, depositors can still write cheques on their U.S. dollar-denominated accounts but those cheques cannot be used abroad and if sold at local exchanges they lose at least 75 percent of their value.

The steep discount reflects the predicament of having dollars parked at Lebanese banks. Starved of dollar funding, the banks limit customers' access to their funds and currently pay out at a rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the greenback, around a quarter of the value of dollars on the black market.

Fayad said he was in talks with investors to raise the equivalent of over $1 million which would include between $3 million-$4 million lollars.

"Investors prefer to take the risk on me rather than keep money in the bank, at least I'm doing something good for the industry. I'm safer today to them than a bank," he said.

The willingness to take the financial hit reflects despair over Lebanon's path out of crisis, which has been blocked by political infighting compounded by a devastating explosion at the capital's port last year.

Economic meltdown has driven half the population of 6 million into poverty, wiped out savings and slashed consumer purchasing power.

International donors have said they will only help if major reforms are implemented to fight widespread corruption but a near year-long standoff over the make-up of a new government means they are nowhere near being introduced.

"It's really political and financial surrealism," said Toufic Gaspard, an economist who has worked as an adviser at the International Monetary Fund and as an adviser to a former finance minister.

"If a patient refuses to take any medications for 20 months, what do we expect will happen? Of course the health of the patient will deteriorate. This is exactly what we are witnessing in Lebanon, the dwindling of reserves, more depreciation of the currency and more shortages of basic commodities," he said.

The offices of the finance minister and the economy minister did not respond to a request for comment.

IMPORT SHORTAGES

Lebanon depends on imports and for years the central bank helped finance the trade deficit by offering high interest rates on dollar deposits at commercial banks. The banks passed these rates on to clients, attracting a flood of deposits and hefty profits for a banking system with assets that swelled to as much as 167 percent of the country’s economic output in 2015.

The system imploded when the government defaulted on its debt last year. Foreign reserves at the central bank dropped from over $30 billion prior to the crisis to about $15 billion in March, and an expensive subsidy programme for imports is pushing usable reserves to the point of exhaustion.

Import shortages are now impacting the daily life of ordinary Lebanese. Long queues for fuel recently led to clashes in north Lebanon, while pharmacies went on a two-day strike last week as medicines ran out.

Many importers are facing delays in subsidy payments from the central bank, straining cash flows, said Hani Bohsali, head of the Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuffs, Consumer Products and Drinks.

"From just speaking to traders, I can tell you that there are $50 million to $100 million of unpaid invoices for food imports. The goods have come, they have been sold, but they have not been covered by the central bank," he said.